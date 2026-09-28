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Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump Heckled With Profane Accusation on Live TV

The 80-year-old president appeared at the Presidents Cup in Medinah, Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago, on Sunday, his second major sporting event in as many days after attending a college football game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was loudly booed.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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The Ford worker who heckled Trump during a visit to the company's plant still has his job and "has no discipline on his record," a union official said

[image or embed]

-- Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 11:21 AM Â· Feb 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's good to see the serial------------ called out publicly.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 12:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Should happen every ------- day.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-28 04:51 PM | Reply

Hopefully, it will discourage future public appearances.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-28 04:53 PM | Reply

At the very least, Trump is an enabler of pedophiles.

If not a pedophile himself, the greatest protector of such in the history of man.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-28 04:58 PM | Reply

Hopefully, it will discourage future public appearances.

Are you joking.

I am sure he realizes this just shows normal people how insane you Lumpers are.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-28 05:06 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT is aroused by the exploits of pedophiles.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 05:08 PM | Reply

how insane you Lumpers are.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut

Sanity test - who won the 2020 election?

#7 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-28 06:39 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... attending a college football game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was loudly booed. ...

Pres Trump was booed in an event in Tennessee?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 06:50 PM | Reply

8. Not just any event and not just any city.

Football. Knoxvegas, baby.

Not as if he walked into a Todd Snider memorial in Nashville.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-28 10:49 PM | Reply

Trump is hanging out at country clubs and sporting events while his administration is covering up the growing list of casualties in his ill-conceived war with Iran.

#10 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-28 10:58 PM | Reply

@#9

I thought that might be the case, but I did not know.

thx.

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 10:59 PM | Reply

how insane you Lumpers are.
#5 | Posted by oneironaut

And the orange guy who would be happy to see everything in his sight destroyed ... because no one has ever liked him for anything other than what he has, if that?

Does being loathed drive you that crazy?

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-28 11:00 PM | Reply

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