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Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump Raises Eyebrows as he Claims US has 'best poverty numbers'

Just hours after claiming his administration has "the BEST FINANCIAL NUMBERS EVER", US president Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Sunday that America also has "the best poverty numbers ever" ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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TRUMP: "We have the best poverty numbers ever." Yes, the technical poverty rate is down but the privileged pervert did NOT mention that 34.5 MILLION Americans still live in poverty. And that is a major problem. And the broader measure of poverty showed NO statistically improvement ...

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-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 3:05 PM Â· Sep 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

" In other words, there's less poverty now than at any time in the history of our country."

--------.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 11:55 AM | Reply

educationdojo.com

Businesses help lower poverty by providing employment.

#2 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-27 01:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

#2 Yeah, that's why WalMart has an office in each store to get employees food stamps.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-28 10:10 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Eyesbrows raised as lessons are learned
dissecting the remnants of homes that burned
"weakness is failure" means just that
"Inflation!?" - a hoax caused by Democrats
A golden age dims with abuse and rust
envoloped by the plot of lingering Musk
tech bros of theft, grift and greed
determines that only AI will succeed
the "Everything's fine" from NDA liars
should indicate this house is on fire

I mean, the AI calling in bomb threats last election, changing the custody and the mass denials of voters based on false criteria was just a test run.

How many more ways can it be said?

This election is already dead.

#4 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-28 12:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Businesses help lower poverty by providing employment."

You don't lower poverty by only paying poverty wages. You only keep folks IN the poverty /wage /salary trap. It actually has a name.. they call it the "golden handcuffs".

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-28 02:19 PM | Reply

Re 4

So did you write that yourself? If so well done!

THAT made me think of THIS:

Late Lament
Breathe deep the gathering gloom
Watch lights fade from every room
Bedsitter people look back and lament
Another day's useless energy spent
Impassioned lovers wrestle as one;
Lonely man cries for love and has none;
New mother picks up and suckles her son;
Senior citizens wish they were young

Cold-hearted orb that rules the night
Removes the colours from our sight
Red is grey is yellow white
But we decide which is right
And which is an illusion

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-28 02:25 PM | Reply

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