Trump Raises Eyebrows as he Claims US has 'best poverty numbers'

Eyesbrows raised as lessons are learned

dissecting the remnants of homes that burned

"weakness is failure" means just that

"Inflation!?" - a hoax caused by Democrats

A golden age dims with abuse and rust

envoloped by the plot of lingering Musk

tech bros of theft, grift and greed

determines that only AI will succeed

the "Everything's fine" from NDA liars

should indicate this house is on fire



I mean, the AI calling in bomb threats last election, changing the custody and the mass denials of voters based on false criteria was just a test run.



How many more ways can it be said?



This election is already dead.