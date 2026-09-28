Trump Raises Eyebrows as he Claims US has 'best poverty numbers'

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Monday, September 28, 2026
Just hours after claiming his administration has "the BEST FINANCIAL NUMBERS EVER", US president Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Sunday that America also has "the best poverty numbers ever" ...
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