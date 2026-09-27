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Sunday, September 27, 2026

Former Cornell University Students Sues after Alleged Assault

Cornell Sued After Student Says 7 Fraternity Members Drugged and Gang-Raped Her, Some Faced 'Essay' Discipline

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Frat boys are mindless pigs by their very existence.

Oh, and Ithaca sucks too.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-27 02:53 PM | Reply

Rapes by frat boys isn't anything new or restricted to the Ivy League.
The only thing new about this is that they were stupid enough to announce it on Snapchat.

#2 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-27 10:23 PM | Reply

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