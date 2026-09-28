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Monday, September 28, 2026

An Unfolding Crisis at the Nation's Food Banks

Food banks have two fundamental, destabilizing problems that are getting worse: The food is getting more expensive -- The diesel to deliver the food is getting more expensive

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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NEW: Food banks across America are being overwhelmed by surging demand. Scott MacFarlane went inside to see the crisis firsthand. Here's what he found:

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 10:54 PM Â· Sep 27, 2026

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Cut the sizes of their children's meals, due to the cost of the food
Have children who didn't eat for an entire day
Skipped meals, to save money

Pedo 47 says he has the best child hunger.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 01:01 PM | Reply

... Food banks have two fundamental, destabilizing problems that are getting worse: The food is getting more expensive The diesel to deliver the food is getting more expensive ... Some of the reality is masked by Trump's claims that the economy is the greatest in history, in the "hottest country in the world." ...

The economy may be "greatest in history" for Pres Trump's billionaire friends and Cabinet, but what do American workers think of it?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 01:03 PM | Reply

Legislators are satisfied as the population suffers immensely.

There isn't a pit deep enough.

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-28 01:49 PM | Reply


Then there's this ...

Trump's economy polls terribly. It's also surging.
www.politico.com

... Consumer sentiment is sagging, yet the economy is powering forward, driven by an AI investment boom and people still spending despite the strain of higher prices.

It might surprise a lot of disgruntled voters, but the U.S. economy is doing pretty well.

After all, oil prices have repeatedly breached $100 a barrel, driving gas prices above $4 a gallon. The U.S. government's borrowing costs are rising, pushing mortgage rates above 7%. Consumers are gloomy, and polling on President Donald Trump's handling of the economy is abysmal.

And yet, the economy is powering forward, driven by an AI investment boom, and everyday people who are still spending despite the strain of higher prices. A survey last week by S&P Global showed that U.S. business activity accelerated at the fastest pace in more than five years, boosting employment and manufacturing output. That suggests GDP might have grown at a rapid pace of about 4% over the past three months.

Unemployment has fallen back down to 4.1%, and the number of new people claiming jobless benefits was near 57-year lows, the government said last week.

But those positive numbers are hard to pitch to the public just over a month until the midterm elections, where affordability concerns are expected to dominate voter decisions and consumer sentiment has fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. In fact, Trump's economy may be a victim of its own success, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates at least once more before the year is out in a bid to rein in inflation that's being fueled in part by that growth. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 02:03 PM | Reply

"It's also surging"

Of course. Inescapable and inevitable Armageddon increases the calls for a big Toga Party beforehand.

"I've got news for you, pal. They're gonna nail us no matter what we do, so we might as well have a good time." - Eric Stratton, Rush Chairman (and damned glad to meet you).

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-28 02:25 PM | Reply

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