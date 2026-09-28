Food Safety Becomes an Election Issue

Common kitchen spice recalled over lead risk

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Shoppers in several states are being urged to check their spice cabinets after a product was recalled due to elevated lead levels.



Galil Importing Corp is recalling Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning because the product may contain elevated levels of lead, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The recalled cinnamon was distributed to retail stores, grocery stores, delis, and supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and Illinois between Nov. 18, 2025, and Sept. 7, 2026. ...