Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, September 28, 2026

Food Safety Becomes an Election Issue

The run-up to the midterm elections is turning into a food fight -- literally.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Heckled With Profane Accusation on Live TV (12 comments) ...

Food Safety Becomes an Election Issue (5 comments) ...

MAGA Candidate for Elections Office Convicted on 9 Counts of Election Fraud (5 comments) ...

An Unfolding Crisis at the Nation's Food Banks (7 comments) ...

Trump Raises Eyebrows as he Claims US has 'best poverty numbers' (15 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

This afternoon, the top FDA food official responsible for overseeing America's food safety and inspections resigned from the federal government.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 1:13 PM Â· Feb 18, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese brand: CDC, FDA

abcnews.com

Stinky strikes again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 12:08 PM | Reply

Dead Mouse Found in Jar of Mezzetta Peppers Prompts Recall

Dead mice go well with raccoon --------.

~Polio Bob~

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 02:39 PM | Reply

Common kitchen spice recalled over lead risk
www.thestreet.com

... The recalled spice was sold at grocery stores and supermarkets across six major states.

Shoppers in several states are being urged to check their spice cabinets after a product was recalled due to elevated lead levels.

Galil Importing Corp is recalling Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning because the product may contain elevated levels of lead, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled cinnamon was distributed to retail stores, grocery stores, delis, and supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and Illinois between Nov. 18, 2025, and Sept. 7, 2026. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 08:19 PM | Reply

Nobody reads Maslow anymore.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-28 08:30 PM | Reply

USDA Announces Nationwide Recall of More Than 167,000 Pounds of Meat
www.health.com

... What we're talking about: Star Meat Delivery Inc. recalled over 167,000 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat nationwide.

Why this matters: The products did not undergo federal inspection, raising the risk of hidden ingredients and contaminants.

More than 167,000 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat have been recalled nationwide, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).1

The meat was sold without federal inspection, bearing a false USDA mark of inspection and posing the risk of "undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants," FSIS announced Tuesday.

The recall was given the highest risk level, Class I, meaning there's a reasonable chance the products will cause serious health consequences. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 09:34 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort