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Monday, September 28, 2026

MAGA Candidate for Elections Office Convicted on 9 Counts of Election Fraud

A loyal supporter of President Donald Trump has been convicted on nine counts of election fraud, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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@alternet.org Gaea Powell, a Moms for Liberty activist, ran for a county clerk-recorder spot in a small California town, promising that she could improve "election integrity." As the Chronicle reported, "it turns out this conservative candidate wasn't following election laws herself."

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-- Democratic Activists (@democratswin.bsky.social) 11:45 AM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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More election fraud from MAGA shitstains.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 12:50 PM | Reply

Padding his resume for the base before the election.

#2 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-28 04:53 PM | Reply

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