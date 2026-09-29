Election denier Kurt Olsen has Resigned from DOJ, sources say

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Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Kurt Olsen, an election denier who attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of President Trump, has resigned from the Justice Department, sources familiar with his departure told CBS News on Monday.
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