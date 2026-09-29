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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Election denier Kurt Olsen has Resigned from DOJ, sources say

Kurt Olsen, an election denier who attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in favor of President Trump, has resigned from the Justice Department, sources familiar with his departure told CBS News on Monday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/29

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Shit. When you've lost Kurt Olsen ...

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-- emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 6:59 PM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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Based on the headline I expected this to be about former Missouri AG Andrew Bailey, another election denier, who also quit his role as co-deputy director of the DOJ this week.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-29 09:07 AM | Reply

If a prosecutor in DeSantisland wants to keep his license to practice law, and a good reputation, it's best to put as much distance as possible between himself and Judge Cannon and all things "Trump."

#2 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-29 10:49 PM | Reply

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