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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Kristi Noem Officially Files for Divorce

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has officially filed for divorce from Bryon Noem ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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Kristi Noem, the former South Dakota governor whom President Trump fired as homeland security secretary in March, has filed for divorce from her husband, Bryon Noem, after 34 years of marriage.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 3:00 PM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Noem thinks that her husband is a weight on her desire to be president.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-30 12:04 PM | Reply

Headline prize.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-30 12:32 PM | Reply

The headline is:

via GIPHY

Some more of them GOP family values on full display here.

I bought a garden gnome and named it Kristi because it's hollow, made of plastic and scares the schitt out of my dog.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 01:45 PM | Reply

She got jealous because his plastic knockers were bigger than hers.

#4 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-30 04:53 PM | Reply

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