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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

EPA to 'reconsider' Air Quality Rules

The White House denied a report last week that it was planning a 90-day ban on diesel exports.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/30

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SEN. THUNE (R): "It's affordability issues. It's the price of diesel ... What's happening in Iran (Trump's pointless war) has trumped everything else that's going on." (H/T @atrupar.com )

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 11:12 AM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday it would "reconsider" air-quality regulations amid Texas's diesel price "disaster." The review comes after Abbott declared a statewide disaster over diesel prices Monday, allowing him to lift other restrictions on commercial transportation.

What a --------.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 11:46 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

'Texas's diesel price "disaster." '

He makes it sound like it was a tornado or some other act of God.

No, Governor. Stand up and take a bow. This is all you, all GOP, and all Trump.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-30 12:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Huh. Wonder why prices are so high.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-30 01:22 PM | Reply

Aaron Rupar

@atrupar.com
Rep. Rich McCormick blames OBAMA for high gas prices in the year of our lord 2026

bsky.app

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 01:55 PM | Reply

Trump's war on America is going to have repercussions we haven't begun to experience yet.

Everything republicans have done will get worse after the midterms.

As they planned.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-30 02:11 PM | Reply

Pennsylvania reports fifth measles-related death of the year amid outbreak

Stinky can kill in so many different ways.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 09:07 PM | Reply

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