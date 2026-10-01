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Thursday, October 01, 2026

MAGA Aides' Champagne and Ferraris Pre-Election Trip Busted

Mike Johnson aides and other congressional staffers planned to take a luxurious official trip to Europe just before the midterms.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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A top Mike Johnson aide was planning an official trip for Hill staffers to Europe two weeks before the election, with stops at Ferrari factory in Maranello, luxury brand companies in "Milan or Florence" & Champagne region of France. Scoop from colleague Scott Wong: www.nbcnews.com/politics/con ...

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-- Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 7:13 PM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Congressional trippers and assorted hangers-on invariably describe their jaunts as "fact-finding missions." Some of these journeys actually are, but most appear to be boondoggles for goobers who collect cocktail coasters and bribes.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-01 05:35 AM | Reply

Well, that doesn't sound suspicious at all.

#2 | Posted by MadMikeMcGonzo at 2026-10-01 05:06 PM | Reply

A top aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional staffers planned to jet off on a luxurious tour through Italy and France two weeks before the midterms, a new report alleges.

Is BBC aficionado Mike Johnson planning a trip to the Vatican so he can explain the bible to Pope Leo?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 05:37 PM | Reply

As I have stated the US government is full of fraud, grift and graft.

Its never ending.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-01 06:13 PM | Reply

>no USAID dark money
>DNC and DSA fighting each other and sapping each other's precious essences and contaminating each other's bodily fluids
>media ownership shifting right-er wing
>Act Blue under investigation for laundering foreign money into 2020 and 2024 elections
>wyclef jean rolled on 'em kek
>Hillary comes out of nowhere a week or two ago, a year plus late and says, drunkenly, "I-ISRAEL IS COMMITTING A GENOCIDE" for no reason
>desperate shills posting Kalshi and Polymarket bets in lieu of polls - $20 million of Reid Hoffman's money riding in each and nobody else bothering lel
DNC is completely ------. And to boot, according to recent polls, only 4% of the public gives a ---- about the Iran war lel.
/snip

#5 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-01 06:20 PM | Reply

8 in 10 Americans disapprove of pedo 47 on inflation

www.yahoo.com

Poor daddysfist.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 06:28 PM | Reply

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