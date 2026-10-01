Fetterman Helps GOP Block Probe Into Israeli Murders of Americans

Americans killed by the Israeli Death Forces (IDF): IDF are the Serial Killers of the Middle East, like Ted Bundy



Israelis killed by the US military: And American taxpayers subsidize the IDF and their world class universal heathcare



The Israeli Death Forces (IDF) are sequence killers, like Ted Bundy or Jack the Ripper, and Senator John Fetidman (R-Israel) endorses these savages murdering American citizens.

