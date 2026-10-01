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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Fetterman Helps GOP Block Probe Into Israeli Murders of Americans

Embattled Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against a resolution that would require the State Department to report when Americans are murdered by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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NEW: Republicans (and Fetterman) just BLOCKED a war powers resolution in the Senate. Rand Paul voted with all Democrats. Senate Republicans (and Fetterman) are now on record in support of this illegal war.

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 3:08 PM Â· Apr 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Saying that Zionists control the American government is antisemitic.

The truth is frequently antisemitic.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-01 11:04 AM | Reply

Whats good for Obama is good for Israel.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-01 11:17 AM | Reply

#2

Black man bad?

No wonder you love Trump.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:19 AM | Reply

Americans killed by the Israeli Death Forces (IDF): IDF are the Serial Killers of the Middle East, like Ted Bundy

Israelis killed by the US military: And American taxpayers subsidize the IDF and their world class universal heathcare

The Israeli Death Forces (IDF) are sequence killers, like Ted Bundy or Jack the Ripper, and Senator John Fetidman (R-Israel) endorses these savages murdering American citizens.


"FUNNY"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-01 01:04 PM | Reply

When Israelis kill Americans in Israel, the killings are obviously in America's best interests and so Americans don't need to know about it.

Duh!

#5 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-01 03:35 PM | Reply

Whats good for Obama is good for Israel.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut

When I watch police bodycam videos, drivers under the influence or having mental health issues are often asked what year it is and who the current president is.

#6 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-01 03:36 PM | Reply

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