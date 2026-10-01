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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Ken Paxton's Office Struck Plea Deals in Three Other Abuse Cases

The revelation comes as the Texas Attorney General struggles to gain ground with voters in his U.S. Senate race.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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"We're going to help Ken," JD Vance said.

[image or embed]

-- Chron.com (@chron.com) 11:08 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who currently serves as Texas Attorney General, is fighting accusations that his office extended a generous plea deal to Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, who was charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy. However, the Current's examination of cases handled by the Texas Attorney General's Office during Republican candidate's time at the top shows that Hoffman's case wasn't the only time it offered light sentences to people accused of sexual abuse. Indeed, there are at least three other instances over the past decade in which defendants accused of sexual assault or trafficking were offered plea deals by Paxton's office that allowed them to avoid both jail time and placement on the state's sex offender registry.

No wonder the------------------- endorsed Paxton.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 01:05 AM | Reply

Starting to wonder if Ken isn't in the Epstein Files. He sure seems to watch over a certain class of people.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-01 02:08 PM | Reply

MAGA adores pedos and ------------.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 02:20 PM | Reply

It sounds like he's a Soros funded prosecutor.

#4 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-01 03:33 PM | Reply

Dems should start running "Willy" Horton ads about how Paxton let pedophiles off easy.

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-01 04:45 PM | Reply

"Dems should start running "Willy" Horton ads about how Paxton let pedophiles off easy"

I can see the headline:

PAXTON HAS PROBLEM WITH HIS WILLY

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-01 04:50 PM | Reply

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