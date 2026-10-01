Ken Paxton's Office Struck Plea Deals in Three Other Abuse Cases

U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who currently serves as Texas Attorney General, is fighting accusations that his office extended a generous plea deal to Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, who was charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy. However, the Current's examination of cases handled by the Texas Attorney General's Office during Republican candidate's time at the top shows that Hoffman's case wasn't the only time it offered light sentences to people accused of sexual abuse. Indeed, there are at least three other instances over the past decade in which defendants accused of sexual assault or trafficking were offered plea deals by Paxton's office that allowed them to avoid both jail time and placement on the state's sex offender registry.



No wonder the------------------- endorsed Paxton.