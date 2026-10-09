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Friday, October 09, 2026

Trump Is Being Forced Into Retreat Around the World

NYT's David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt: A war that was intended to demonstrate the reach of American power has now done the opposite. It is a lesson in unintended consequences.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:32 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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The review of troops stationed in Europe was initiated after tensions rose over some NATO countries refusing US troops access to military bases for use in the war in Iran. #12MinutesWith

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-- Euronews (@euronews.com) 11:43 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump the Coward does show up often. More often than Trump the wannabe god, actually.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 12:14 PM | Reply

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