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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

These Women Were Trying to Escape Domestic Abuse. ICE Detained Them Instead.

Dangerous Consequences: Immigrant women across the U.S. have been detained by federal officials after calls to police about domestic violence. Some say they were the victims.

Posted by retort at 10:22 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Immigrants with harrowing accounts of domestic abuse were detained after contact with local police, sometimes after calling them for help. "I had suffered from domestic violence," said one woman, whose daughter was still nursing when she was detained. "But the one who ended up in trouble was me."

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-- Anna Clark (@annaleighclark.bsky.social) 8:19 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

Anyway, this demonstrates why sanctuary cities are effective law enforcement tools. Not that Republicans care about protecting women from domestic abuse.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-14 10:29 AM | Reply

That's because ICE is chock full of domestic abusers.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-14 11:17 AM | Reply

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