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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Elon Musk Blames Trump for Ukrainian Satellite Restrictions

Ukraine was blindsided by new limits placed on satellite connectivity inside the country that handicapped its ability to use military drones and defend against Russian attacks.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/15

Status: user

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Elon Musk blames Trump and Trump chooses Putin over Ukraine. Finger pointing over Starshield.

[image or embed]

-- Texas Paul (@realtexaspaul.com) 8:05 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

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Zelensky Defies Orange Chomo's Ban On Russian Oil Strikes

politicalwire.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-15 11:20 AM | Reply

FDT. He's a traitor.

#2 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-15 11:37 AM | Reply

There is no question anymore if Krasnov Fats is Putins bitch.

He is.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-15 11:49 AM | Reply

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