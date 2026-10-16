Trump's Truth Social Loses 30% of Traffic Despite his Posting Blitz

There was a time when, each spring, the old three-ring, big-top circuses emerged from winter quarters. Doing so, they followed specific routes. These routes changed each year but adhered to a general pattern. For example: this year go play up north; next year, it's the south; the following year, north again, etc. Today's technology puts the lot on which the show's playing right in front of you, day in, day out.



Simply put?



When it comes to Trump, the act is done.

