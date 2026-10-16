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Friday, October 16, 2026

Trump's Truth Social Loses 30% of Traffic Despite his Posting Blitz

The president keeps using his own network as a megaphone, while Similarweb estimates reported by The Washington Post show its audience has sharply contracted.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 09:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"Trump's Truth Social faces a sharp decline in traffic: The platform averaged about 260,000 daily users last month, down from a peak of 420,000 in June 2025." Cat Zakrzewski for WashPo

[image or embed]

-- Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) 8:28 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

There was a time when, each spring, the old three-ring, big-top circuses emerged from winter quarters. Doing so, they followed specific routes. These routes changed each year but adhered to a general pattern. For example: this year go play up north; next year, it's the south; the following year, north again, etc. Today's technology puts the lot on which the show's playing right in front of you, day in, day out.

Simply put?

When it comes to Trump, the act is done.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-16 03:46 PM | Reply

Plot the drop since Ukraine hit Russian data centers this month. Can't wait for those results.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-16 04:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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