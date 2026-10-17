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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Russia Appears to Step Up Efforts to Influence U.S. Voters

One campaign has created social media posts focusing on U.S. support for Israel to sow discord ahead of the midterm elections.

Posted by retort at 10:12 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Here's the takeaway: "intelligence officials were unable to establish a secure virtual connection to the election personnel, the people said. While such briefings were routine in previous election cycles, Thurs would have been the 1st of its kind in more than 2 yrs" www.nytimes.com/2026/10/16/u ...

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-- Renee DiResta (@noupside.bsky.social) 4:00 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let's ask ONEIRONAUT if his boss is making him work harder.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-17 10:30 AM | Reply

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