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Monday, October 19, 2026

Todd Blanche Must Confirm DOJ Won't Seize Ballots, Senators Demand

A group of Democratic U.S. senators are the latest to demand that Attorney General Todd Blanche publicly pledge the Department of Justice (DOJ) won't seize ballots or election materials during the midterms.

Posted by retort at 02:07 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Trump administration refuses international election monitors for first time in over two decades The decision not to invite observers from the OSCE puts the U.S. alongside Russia and Belarus, while the Justice Department prepares to deploy its own poll monitors.

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 12:28 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

As if Trumps DOJ will respond to a letter from Senate Dems with anything other than scorn.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-19 03:00 PM | Reply

Todd Blanche is in the process of making John Mitchell a paragon of legal probity in comparison. The world knows he will receive a pardon at the end of this national nightmare. Here's hoping Blanche is disbarred as soon as he is out of office...

Oh, and Toddy: RELEASE THE TRUMP EPSTEING FILES...

#2 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-19 06:59 PM | Reply

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