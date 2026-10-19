Todd Blanche Must Confirm DOJ Won't Seize Ballots, Senators Demand

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Monday, October 19, 2026
A group of Democratic U.S. senators are the latest to demand that Attorney General Todd Blanche publicly pledge the Department of Justice (DOJ) won't seize ballots or election materials during the midterms.
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