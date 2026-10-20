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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Texas Democratic Candidate for Governor Sues to Review Emails Between Elon Musk and Greg Abbott

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa alleged in her lawsuit that Gov. Greg Abbott is "unlawfully withholding communications" between his office and tech CEO Elon Musk.

Posted by retort at 07:58 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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I'm running for governor. For over a decade, Greg Abbott has made it easier for billionaires to profit while hardworking Texans struggle to afford groceries, housing, and healthcare. But together, we can make Texas work for Texans again. Join us: ginafortexas.com

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-- Gina Hinojosa (@ginafortexas.bsky.social) 7:06 AM Â· Oct 15, 2025

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