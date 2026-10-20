Man who Died in ICE Custody was Denied Medicine, his daughter says

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Tuesday, October 20, 2026
New York Times writes about Emiliano Andrade-Covarrubias, whose family and Mexico considered him a U.S. citizen. But Andrade-Covarrubias died in which being detained in Texas, his daughter said he told her he was not getting treatment he needed for diabetes, heart condition or high blood pressure.
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@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 11:17 AM Â· Oct 20, 2026
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