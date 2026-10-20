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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Man who Died in ICE Custody was Denied Medicine, his daughter says

New York Times writes about Emiliano Andrade-Covarrubias, whose family and Mexico considered him a U.S. citizen. But Andrade-Covarrubias died in which being detained in Texas, his daughter said he told her he was not getting treatment he needed for diabetes, heart condition or high blood pressure.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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-- Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 11:17 AM Â· Oct 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The necrotizing------------ keeps adding to his ginormous body count.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-20 12:25 PM | Reply

The accounts of people dying, shot, injured etc by ICE is spank bank materials for the MAGAts.

They gleefully cheer on the death and destruction.

Scum.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 02:28 PM | Reply

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