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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

When I Get Afraid This Election Year, I Think of Mrs. Hamer

Gene Nichol: We now embark on an election that astounds. It will decide, in North Carolina and across the nation, whether we are to live, as our forebears prescribed, in a free nation and society.

Posted by qcp at 11:32 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

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John Lewis told me once that when Mrs. Hamer would sing before dangerous demonstrations, he didn't feel afraid anymore. | Opinion

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-- The Charlotte Observer (@charlotteobserver.com) 10:00 AM Â· Oct 21, 2026

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