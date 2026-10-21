When I Get Afraid This Election Year, I Think of Mrs. Hamer

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Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Gene Nichol: We now embark on an election that astounds. It will decide, in North Carolina and across the nation, whether we are to live, as our forebears prescribed, in a free nation and society.
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