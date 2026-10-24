New Mexico AG Warns AI Industry after $25B Meta Ruling

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Torrez (D) took a gamble when he opted not to join a $17 billion multistate settlement with Meta in August. But that move paid off with a record-setting ruling against the company Wednesday.



The case relied on consumer protection laws to claim Meta deceived users about its privacy controls, a tactic states are already using against AI developers.



"Anyone in artificial intelligence, people who are building products that they can't control, people who are making representations in the marketplace about what a product does or doesn't do, or how it uses or doesn't use specific types of consumer data, we are going to be watching, and we are prepared to do this again," Torrez said in an interview. "The message should be received in Silicon Valley that this is not the end, it's just the beginning." ...