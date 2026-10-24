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Saturday, October 24, 2026

New Mexico AG Warns AI Industry after $25B Meta Ruling

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said the record-setting judgment should encourage more states to take the tech industry to trial.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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The largest fine to ever hit Meta came after a jury found the tech giant guilty of nearly 44 million violations of state consumer protection laws: arstechnica.visitlink.me/q8iZm-

[image or embed]

-- Ars Technica (@arstechnica.com) 3:51 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Fresh off landing a $25 billion judgment against Meta for misleading the public about its privacy protections, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez is putting artificial intelligence and Silicon Valley on notice they could be next.

Torrez (D) took a gamble when he opted not to join a $17 billion multistate settlement with Meta in August. But that move paid off with a record-setting ruling against the company Wednesday.

The case relied on consumer protection laws to claim Meta deceived users about its privacy controls, a tactic states are already using against AI developers.

"Anyone in artificial intelligence, people who are building products that they can't control, people who are making representations in the marketplace about what a product does or doesn't do, or how it uses or doesn't use specific types of consumer data, we are going to be watching, and we are prepared to do this again," Torrez said in an interview. "The message should be received in Silicon Valley that this is not the end, it's just the beginning." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 11:21 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "The message should be received in Silicon Valley that this is not the end, it's just the beginning." ...

Woof.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 11:22 PM | Reply

Ya know I would kinda keep my head down, after a $25b score.

Act like you've been there before.

I put billion with a small b because you know Amazon will spent up to 0.99B to fix this.

Imagine thinking the people fighting this judgment are doing jobs that produce something useful for society.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 12:02 AM | Reply

@#3 ... Ya know I would kinda keep my head down, after a $25b score. ...

Yeah. Especially after that $25B decision is not at all final.

There's the aspect of taking the victory lap before the victory was won.

I'm waiting to see how this case progresses.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-23 12:29 AM | Reply

All just for show. You can't publicly be hating on AI and privately inviting the surveillance state into your home.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-23 11:19 AM | Reply

You're one stupid ------- ----. Your mom should have put a pillow over your head and saved the world your ignorant --------.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 04:33 PM | Reply

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