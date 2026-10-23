Hegseth Barred Trans Troops -- Military Boards Are Rejecting Those Orders

More: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a slur to proudly announce to an auditorium of Marines in September that he was ridding the military of all transgender troops.



The Pentagon had set up review boards at bases around the globe, manned by everyday uniformed service members with narrow orders that all but ensured that the trans troops appearing before them would be voted out.



But just steps from the auditorium where Mr. Hegseth spoke, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, boards assigned to carry out those orders were doing the opposite. Instead of firing trans Marines, the boards were voting to keep them.



The same was happening in the Navy: Boards given strict rules instructing them to force out sailors were rebelling and voting to let them stay.



It is not just a few outlying individuals. Navy and Marine Corps boards have voted to retain trans members in nine of 12 cases.



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Ms. VanLandingham, the former military lawyer, said the votes might be influenced by growing concern in the ranks that the current Pentagon is preoccupied with wedge issues and gives little thought to the welfare of the force.



Mr. Hegseth in his speech to the Marines, she noted, said the force should have "No fatties. No trannies. No beardos. No weirdos. No wimps. No radicals," but did not mention those killed or wounded in the war with Iran.



"There's been a chipping away at any kind of confidence that Hegseth actually cares about service members," she said. "I think that's given the boards license."



There may be cultural factors, too, she said. The board instructions in all the branches are nearly identical. But each branch has different values. The Army is often seen as the most bureaucratic and least likely to buck orders. The Navy is the most diverse. The Marine Corps prides itself on a culture of loyalty.