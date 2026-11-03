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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Leader of GOP group Quits Rather than Vote for Party's Candidate

Hillary Shepheard, the chair of the Young Republicans in Tarrant County, Texas, resigned after being quoted in The Atlantic about her plans for the general election.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/03

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Hillary Shepheard, the chair of the Young Republicans in Tarrant County, Texas, resigned after being quoted in The Atlantic about her plans for the general election.

[image or embed]

-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 5:30 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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Hillary Shepheard, the chair of the Young Republicans in Tarrant County, Texas, resigned after being quoted in The Atlantic about her plans for the general election.
Shepheard made clear in that article that she will leave her ballot card blank rather than vote for scandal-plagued Republican Ken Paxton for the Senate, and will also vote for Democrat James Rosenthal over Republican Bo French in the Railroad Commission race after French called for former President Barack Obama to be lynched and made racist comments against Indian-Americans at the University of Texas.

MAGAts in disarray.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-03 12:38 AM | Reply

A small sliver of principle by the young Republican. Good for her.

#2 | Posted by cbob at 2026-11-03 12:59 PM | Reply

And what message does this send...

OCU

#3 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-11-03 02:46 PM | Reply

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