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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

SCOTUS Slaps Down Trump on California Ballots

In a loss for President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday swiftly rejected the administration's request that California separate out up to 20,000 mail-in ballots ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court just dealt Trump a major election-eve defeat, swiftly rejecting his regime's attempt to force California to set aside ballots allegedly cast by noncitizens. The justices didn't even ask California to respond. No dissents.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 6:22 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

US Comstitution, Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 ("The Elections Clause")

"The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators."

Eff off, MAGAts.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-03 07:13 AM | Reply

What is Lewzer now, 0-750 in court cases?

So much lewzing.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-03 11:07 AM | Reply

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