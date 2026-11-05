Lawmaker who led Republican Efforts to Keep the House Loses his Re-election

Another Boaz vote wasted, though. Such a shame.



#1 | Posted by Corky



BOZO has a Dem representative as of the January 3rd swearing in ...



Before last night, NC had 10 Rs and 4 D U.S. reps.



NOW, Ds have 10, Rs have 4, a Dem US Senate seat, and Dem controlled state house.



All thanks to right wing idiots like BOAZ. America doesn't want what he and his ilk are selling.