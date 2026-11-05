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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Lawmaker who led Republican Efforts to Keep the House Loses his Re-election

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, lost his re-election bid on Tuesday, NBC News projected.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 09:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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AIPAC's Republican Rep. Richard Hudson has been unseated by Democrat Richard Ojeda (@ojedafornc.bsky.social) in North Carolina's 9th congressional district. #NC09

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-- AIPAC Tracker (@trackaipac.com) 12:34 AM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Sweet!

Another Boaz vote wasted, though. Such a shame.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 04:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Another Boaz vote wasted, though. Such a shame.

#1 | Posted by Corky

BOZO has a Dem representative as of the January 3rd swearing in ...

Before last night, NC had 10 Rs and 4 D U.S. reps.

NOW, Ds have 10, Rs have 4, a Dem US Senate seat, and Dem controlled state house.

All thanks to right wing idiots like BOAZ. America doesn't want what he and his ilk are selling.

#2 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-04 05:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#2

North Carolinians was interesting, but South Carolina goes blue, too??

This is the first time in 28 years... that's almost Texas territory for Redness.

www.bbc.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 05:44 PM | Reply

#4 Especially after this, Corky ...

The movement you are referring to is Christian Exodus (officially ChristianExodus.somethingnotworthrepeating), an organization founded in 2003 by Cory Burnell. Inspired by the Free State Project, the group's goal was to encourage thousands of conservative Christians to relocate to a single state - ultimately choosing South Carolina - to form a local political majority and establish a constitutionally or biblically based government.

#4 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-04 05:48 PM | Reply

This was entirely predictable based on the policies the GOP enacted in the last two years.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-05 10:04 AM | Reply

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