Big Tech: Voter AI Backlash Is 'anti-Trump' Not 'anti-tech'

One resource from a polling firm, called Redbud Consulting, tracked data center initiatives on the ballot and reported that out of 44 measures across 10 states seeking to restrict data centers, 38 passed so far. Those measures included dozens of moratoriums and bans.



Analysts suggested those won't impact data centers already under construction or approved through 2027, instead largely impacting future projects planned for 2028.



Only one measure passed allowing a data center to proceed. But even that small win represented pushback on the AI industry -- requiring data center developers in a North Dakota city to pay for independent reviews and hold public hearings when expanding or proposing projects.



In addition to increasing regulations on data centers, voters also backed anti-AI candidates, electing officials vowing crackdowns in key states building out the most data center capacity in the US.