NYC Moves to Ban Facial Recognition Surveillance

|
Friday, November 06, 2026
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) criticized James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden, one of NYC's largest entertainment venues, for his company's use of surveillance technology ...
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy