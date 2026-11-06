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Friday, November 06, 2026

NYC Moves to Ban Facial Recognition Surveillance

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) criticized James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden, one of NYC's largest entertainment venues, for his company's use of surveillance technology ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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Two US senators say the Trump administration is breaking the law by withholding the FISA court decision while it presses Congress to renew America's most sweeping surveillance program.

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-- WIRED (@wired.com) 3:08 PM Â· Nov 1, 2026

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"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-06 04:27 AM | Reply

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