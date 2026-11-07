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Saturday, November 07, 2026

Iran Shoots Down 16th USAF MQ-1 Drone

The IRGC says its advanced air defense system shot down the 16th US MQ-1 reconnaissance-combat drone over Qeshm Island.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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Persian Gulf states reportedly fear that another U.S.-Israeli attack on a better-prepared Iran could unleash an even more destructive war across the region, leaving them to pick up the pieces.

[image or embed]

-- Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes.bsky.social) 9:29 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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Israeli residents all enjoy worldclass universal healthcare (ranked in the top ten) while Americans are struck with the awful effects of the Big Beautiful Bill ("BBB") in our hideous for-profit medical care system, hospital and clinic closures in Red States, and less overall funding for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP benefits.

But on top of our economic misery in the midst of the welcome results of the Blue Tsunami (Tuesday 3 Nov), the US is suffering from a depleted strategic arsenal, sky-rocketing fuel and food prices, and a demoralized military -- all thanks to this idiotic war being fought by the US on behalf of Israel.

Thanks, Bibi, AIPAC, and Islamophobia!


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-07 04:54 AM | Reply

From the sub-summary...

Gulf states fear fiercer Iran retaliation if US strikes again
www.stripes.com

... Gulf states fear that another U.S.-Israeli attack on a better-prepared Iran could unleash an even more destructive war across the region, leaving them to pick up the pieces.

"We find ourselves drawn within a crisis that we worked diplomatically very hard to try to avert," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE's president, told the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday. "We are clearly seeking a political off-ramp."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. and Israel would "finish the job" in Iran. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 09:40 PM | Reply

Wait, what?

I had read this ...

Iran's Nuclear Facilities Have Been Obliterated -- and Suggestions Otherwise are Fake News (June 25, 2025)
www.whitehouse.gov

... The world is far safer after President Donald J. Trump's highly successful, decisive precision strikes against the Iranian regime's key nuclear facilities.

Take it from those who actually know:

President Trump: "Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" ...

[emphasis theirs]


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 09:45 PM | Reply

@#3

OK, my first question is ...

If Pres Trump's White House had stated in a press release back in June 2025 that Iran's nuclear facilities had been obliterated.

Why are we still fighting Pres Trump's war against Iran to prevent Iran from have nuclear capability?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 09:48 PM | Reply

@#3

And as a follow-up question ...

Maybe when Pres Trump labels reporting as "fake news," perhaps that reporting is actually correct?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 09:50 PM | Reply

LAMP

Because the first one was either an outright lie . . or Trump's exuberance caused him to make a rushed call . . . neither of which Trump would ever admit.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-07 10:27 PM | Reply

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