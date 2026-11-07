Iran Shoots Down 16th USAF MQ-1 Drone

Israeli residents all enjoy worldclass universal healthcare (ranked in the top ten) while Americans are struck with the awful effects of the Big Beautiful Bill ("BBB") in our hideous for-profit medical care system, hospital and clinic closures in Red States, and less overall funding for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP benefits.



But on top of our economic misery in the midst of the welcome results of the Blue Tsunami (Tuesday 3 Nov), the US is suffering from a depleted strategic arsenal, sky-rocketing fuel and food prices, and a demoralized military -- all thanks to this idiotic war being fought by the US on behalf of Israel.



Thanks, Bibi, AIPAC, and Islamophobia!

