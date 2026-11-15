Providence Rhode Island to Divest Money from Israel

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) members are strong and vocal supporters of the BDS movement trying to stop Israel's apartheid system and its ruthless ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The people of Providence Island, RI concur.



Of course, triple loser Andrew Cuomo (D), when he was the failed governor of NYS, vetoed a BDS bill against Israel. This Judas Iscariot of the Democratic Party would resign from office over allegations of sexual harassment and lying about COVID casualties in NYS medical care facilities. Cuomo was forced to return his Emmy Award over his fabrications. This Benedict Arnold would then turn his back on the Democratic Party of his father and lose badly to Zohran Mamdani (D) in the 2025 race for mayor.



Andrew "AIPAC" Cuomo is also on ICC-indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu's legal defense team at the Hague.



Good luck with that. Andrew Cuomo barely worked a year as an assistant district attorney in Kings County (Brooklyn) from 1984 to 1985. That's the sum of Cuomo's courtroom experience.

"FUNNY 2"