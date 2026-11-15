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Sunday, November 15, 2026

Providence Rhode Island to Divest Money from Israel

Voters in Providence, Rhode Island elected 28-year-old Democratic Socialist David Morales as Mayor and approved a ballot measure that will result in the city divesting from Israel.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Say hi to ... THE COMMISSIONER, aka David Morales, the new DSA-member mayor of Providence, RI. He is also a professional wrestler. Won his race Tuesday by 64 points, but had a harder time with the primary, where he beat the incumbent by 5 points. www.davidmoralespvd.com

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-- Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox.com) 12:21 PM Â· Nov 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) members are strong and vocal supporters of the BDS movement trying to stop Israel's apartheid system and its ruthless ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. The people of Providence Island, RI concur.


Of course, triple loser Andrew Cuomo (D), when he was the failed governor of NYS, vetoed a BDS bill against Israel. This Judas Iscariot of the Democratic Party would resign from office over allegations of sexual harassment and lying about COVID casualties in NYS medical care facilities. Cuomo was forced to return his Emmy Award over his fabrications. This Benedict Arnold would then turn his back on the Democratic Party of his father and lose badly to Zohran Mamdani (D) in the 2025 race for mayor.

Andrew "AIPAC" Cuomo is also on ICC-indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu's legal defense team at the Hague.

Good luck with that. Andrew Cuomo barely worked a year as an assistant district attorney in Kings County (Brooklyn) from 1984 to 1985. That's the sum of Cuomo's courtroom experience.

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-14 02:21 AM | Reply

Sayonara Capital Grille.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-14 09:25 PM | Reply

In Texas, we are forced to do business with Israel indirectly. Any contract with a company that does not SIGN A STATEMENT that they do not boycott Israel is declared null and void. Hopefully, free speech returns in January here.

#3 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-15 10:41 AM | Reply

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