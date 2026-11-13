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Friday, November 13, 2026

Chris Van Hollen Will Challenge Schumer for Majority Leader

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) announced he will run for Senate majority leader ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:31 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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List of Democrats supporting Chris Van Hollen vs. Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader (since Van Hollen announced):

[image or embed]

-- Prem Thakker (@premthakker.bsky.social) 10:51 PM Â· Nov 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

...

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-13 02:28 AM | Reply

Good, the old fossils need to go

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-13 06:12 AM | Reply

Pot meet kettle.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-13 06:58 AM | Reply

Good. Schumer should have been put out to pasture years ago.

At the very least he should have been after the ridiculous burger nonsense or, even worse, the guacamole and Corona ridiculousness.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-13 06:16 PM | Reply

Good.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 10:36 PM | Reply

Van hollen accepts pro Israel money via jstreetpacs.

Just another Israel piggy by another means. But he did take the money.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-13 10:58 PM | Reply

@#6

So, which way might the Democrats go?

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 11:05 PM | Reply

Bernie supports him...

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 11:11 PM | Reply

Schumer needs to spend the next few weeks showing why he deserves to be leader. Convince the skeptics.

I don't think he will, but that's where the bar is at.

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 11:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Van hollen accepts pro Israel money via jstreetpacs.

Just another Israel piggy by another means. But he did take the money.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-13 10:58 PM | Reply | Flag: Thanks for the info.

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-14 12:30 AM | Reply

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