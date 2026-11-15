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Sunday, November 15, 2026

CIA-Linked Spy Plane Traced to Florida GOP Donors

The trail runs from strikes on boats near the GalÃ¡pagos Islands to a retirement megacommunity best known for golf carts ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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A high-tech surveillance plane that repeatedly flew in the vicinity of CIA-linked attacks on boats near the GalÃ¡pagos Islands this year had an unlikely first owner: a company based in The Villages, the retirement mega-community in Florida.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 11:00 PM Â· Nov 14, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The Morse family-owned Villages span Lake, Sumter and Marion counties in Central Florida and has a minimum of four individual zip codes: 32159 32162 32163 34762. This is where Sunshine Aviation Capital registered its aircraft with the FAA.


For armed aecurity guards, at $25 per hour The Villages only hires goons with combat arms military or law enforcement experience (state, federal, or military). There are at least 50 armed guards keeping white people safe in The Villages.

Link: Let's hire "Tackleberries" and other serious gun guys

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 05:29 AM | Reply

Now we know where the sniveling poltroons of the demonic Trumpf junta will move to in order to feel safe from the American public after they are ousted from power on 20 Jan 2029.

"FUNNY 2"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 07:47 AM | Reply

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