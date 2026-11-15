The Morse family-owned Villages span Lake, Sumter and Marion counties in Central Florida and has a minimum of four individual zip codes: 32159 32162 32163 34762. This is where Sunshine Aviation Capital registered its aircraft with the FAA.



For armed aecurity guards, at $25 per hour The Villages only hires goons with combat arms military or law enforcement experience (state, federal, or military). There are at least 50 armed guards keeping white people safe in The Villages.



Link: Let's hire "Tackleberries" and other serious gun guys

"FUNNY 2"