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Saturday, November 14, 2026

75% of All Americans Will Have Democratic Governors

Former state Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D) will become the first Democrat elected to lead Alaska in two decades ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Alaska voters have elected a Democrat for governor for the first time since 1998, part of a national midterm elections wave that gave the party sweeping wins in state governments across the country. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins' victory means Democrats will control the governor's office in 30 states.

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 9:27 AM Â· Nov 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No problemo.

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-13 10:21 PM | Reply

... 75% of All Americans Will Have Democratic Governors ...

The real question becomes ...

What will those Governors do for the people they serve?

Stated differently, will those Governors be able to retain the support of those who put them into office?

Will this year's Blue Tsunami fizzle in 2028 because the Democrats might be viewed as just more politicians, just like the MAGA?

Time will tell.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-14 02:07 AM | Reply

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