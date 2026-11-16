A. Fiend is not going to like this OP one bit.



Not one bit at all.



Someone last year posted a similar OP about this: corporate cooperation with Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people.



The hardworking American taxpayer-funded Israeli Death Forces (IDF) are the serial killers of the Middle East using high-tech surveillance equipment, like ICE thugs in Amerikkka.



Imagine if Jeffrey Dahmer or John Wayne Gacy had such tools to help stalk their defenseless victims.



The IDF: high-tech Einsatzgruppen of the Middle East.



"Hi. I'm US Senator John Fetidman (D-Israel) and I approve of this inhuman carnage. Thanks, Jeff Bezos and Amazon!"

