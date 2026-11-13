Four Tankers Struck by Explosions in Strait of Hormuz

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Friday, November 13, 2026
Four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's military said on Thursday, adding that the vessels had ignored warnings and entered what it considers restricted areas of the strategic waterway.
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