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Friday, November 13, 2026

Four Tankers Struck by Explosions in Strait of Hormuz

Four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's military said on Thursday, adding that the vessels had ignored warnings and entered what it considers restricted areas of the strategic waterway.

Posted by qcp at 07:30 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/12

Status: user

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In the 8 months since Trump launched his War on Iran: -Deaths: 9,000+, including 23 US troops -Military spending: $47B -Increase in gas prices: 30+% -Big Oil profits: $130B -Strait of Hormuz: still closed He's losing his own war of choice -- and we're paying for it.

-- Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 2:00 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Kegsbreath push the wrong button again?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 02:09 PM | Reply

So much winning.

Is this victory #85?

Didn't shitler say the war was going to end on election day and gas prices would drop like a rock?

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-13 08:22 AM | Reply

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