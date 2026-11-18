The bloated orange chomo has always been motivated by greed to launder money for the Russian mob, sell birthright tourism to chinese nationals at his Florida properties, break contracts and cause contractors to lose their businesses, hire illegal aliens for his projects, etc. There is no level of greed that is too low for him. This is no different along with him profiting on oil contracts by causing a war that has killed american soldiers and made life even more unaffordable for Americans.



Hell on veterans day the Guardian of Pedo's cut veterans benefits as a nice thank you to the soldiers.



The GOP has become a corrupt organized crime family with Donny Doll Hands at the helm.



They deserved a much bigger beating on election day than they received.