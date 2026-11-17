"Freeman " who worked with Anders Eriksson, a professor of forensic medicine at Umea University in Sweden, and Itiel Dror, a researcher specializing in identifying bias in forensic decision making " presented their findings Monday in London.



Freeman said he believes that in August 2019 the world's most notorious sex abuser was likely attacked and killed by another person.



"The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging. And the injuries that were attributed to something other than potentially a physical struggle or assault were just overlooked," Freeman told CBS News, based on his review of the autopsy records, photos and a biomedical reconstruction he produced."



much more at the thread link