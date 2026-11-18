|
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
US Senator-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) asked Nike to give free shoes to Mississippi high school valedictorians. Nike decided to go one better and expanded the idea nationwide, translating to 20,318 pairs across America. Last week, Colom became the first Black senator elected from Mississippi since Reconstruction.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy