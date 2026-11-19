The term "pile on" was used by a US Army Brigade Commander or General in Vietnam last century.



Once an enemy's position was fixed, he would order artillery, air support, and helicopters to "pile on" the VC or the NVA.



"Piling on" can be used here as well.



Faux TV tumor Brian Kilmeade bleated that "JD Vance should never have been VPOTUS."



"Pile on!"



The stupid war against Iran on Israel's behalf has cost more political casualties in the US than military ones overseas (thank goodness) and it has bankrupted the US.



Is there anyone else Bibi would like the US to attack?



Link: YouTube

"FUNNY: 2"