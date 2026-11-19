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Thursday, November 19, 2026
The deal with people and a company connected to Trump was made without IRS agreement, alarming agency officials. One law professor said the deal doesn't pass "the smell test."
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When IRS employees learned about the DOJ's $2.5 million offer, they pointed out that it was dramatically higher than what the law called for and was not supported by any evidence, according to people familiar with the case and documents seen by ProPublica.
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