More: Top Trump administration officials intervened to help a longtime golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley secure a half-million-dollar payout from the IRS. A company connected to Trump's media business also got a half-million.



The deal grew out of a little-noticed federal class-action lawsuit filed in 2025 by five individuals and companies. The group got $2.5 million after accusing the IRS of failing to protect their tax information.



The law permits a $1,000 payment to victims for each instance of an unauthorized inspection or disclosure of tax data. In this case, however, the government's monetary settlement is 250 times higher than what the law calls for given the allegations. Victims can receive more money if they show actual damages, but multiple officials say such cases almost never result in payments approaching this size. These generous settlements have raised concerns because IRS Office of Chief Counsel attorneys were not consulted about the settlement terms, as is standard practice, according to people familiar with the case and documents seen by ProPublica.



What's more, those payouts didn't resolve the lawsuit. After the settlement was made, two more people came forward seeking to continue the litigation " and both are connected to Trump businesses. One is a retired accountant who worked at the same Trump property as the golf pro. The second appears to be a former lifeguard at a different Trump golf club in Westchester County, New York.



Gil Rothenberg, a law professor at American University who ran the appellate section at the Justice Department tax division for 15 years before leaving in 2019, said the deal "is not passing the smell test."