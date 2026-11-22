NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) "talks the talk, and walks the walk." He's participated in protests and in Nov 2021 he conducted a 15-day hunger strike in solidarity with striking NYC taxi drivers.



And His Honor knows what it's like to be arrested by the NYPD.



Before he conducted his hunger strike, then-Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) was arrested along with the Samaritans from Jewish Voice for Peace outside Senator Chuck Schumer's (D-Israel) Park Slope residence in Brooklyn circa mid-Oct 2021.



