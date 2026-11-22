When he was caught, blood-thirsty USAG Pam Bondi immediately ordered the SDNY AUSA to prosecute Mangione under terrorism laws and to callously pursue his execution after conviction.



Good-for-nothing profiteer UHC CEO Stephen J Hemsley has an estimated net worth of at least $453m.



UHC's Medicare Advantage program is the worst on the planet. AARP collects a royalty from UHC on every AARP-branded policy sold; last year they received ~$9bn. In essence, nice-looking and kindly-sounding AARP is a front for the nefarious UHC.