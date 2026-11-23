So... when do we get to the Part where things are SO bad that the eminitely wise and powerful King of America declares a National Emergency and Marshal Law??



Must be at least by the time new U.S. Congress is scheduled to convene and be sworn in... at noon on January 3, 2027, marking the start of the 120th Congress!



Prolly sooner rather than later, so as not to be letting all these legitimate Impeachment Investigations begin into all this obviously criminal and unconstitutional behavior in the WH.



The Grift, the Illegal DOJ activities, the Wars... hey, maybe even the millions of Epstein Files STILL being hidden illegally.