@#3 ... Just like a mafia "no show job." ...



Yeah, looks that way.



So, what exactly might they ~not be doing~ to earn their taxpayer-funded income, aside from their world tours?



And, as a follow-up question, if I may...



What did they do to earn the sinecureship (yeah, according to my unabridged dictionary, that's a word, but moving on...) that Pres Trump/SoS Rubio seems to have bestowed upon them?





