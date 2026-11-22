Airlines say Passengers Watched 'distressing' Scene of Masked Agents
The incident caused a 'distressing' scene for Alaska Airlines passengers and delayed the Los Angeles-bound flight
Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |
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C0RI0LANUS
Joined 2023/01/13Visited 2026/11/11
Status: user
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I am outraged by videos of masked ICE agents causing chaos and dragging a woman off the jetway at Sea-Tac airport. These tactics are unacceptable and un-American. www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news ... [image or embed] -- Mayor Katie Wilson (@mayor.seattle.gov) 5:53 PM Â· Nov 21, 2026
I am outraged by videos of masked ICE agents causing chaos and dragging a woman off the jetway at Sea-Tac airport. These tactics are unacceptable and un-American. www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news ... [image or embed]