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Sunday, November 22, 2026
After a single immigration arrest this past June, DHS paid the tiny North Texas suburb of Pantego near Fort Worth $100,000. Chief of Police Robert Rife realized that making arrests for ICE could bring in an additional $720,000 in federal grants for his 2,500-resident town, roughly equivalent to 40% of the town's $2.1m police budget.
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