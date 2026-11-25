JFC.



No g____m surprise at all when I checked on this Republican loser who was a member of the imbecilic Tea Party cult.



One headline: "This queer mom (Victoria Broderick) defeated the GOP's most deplorable homophobe with $45K and a TikTok account."



Good. Another vile pod-person who hates the LGBTQ community and supports the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza has been rendered ineffective in "David vs Goliath" fashion.



Kempei!

