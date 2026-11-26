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Thursday, November 26, 2026
The Federal Communications Commission has authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites in space for the creation of data centers critical to powering artificial intelligence. The decision comes as the US races to lead the world in AI, a technology that promises to turbocharge innovation and economic growth. Harnessing AI is also central to SpaceX's growth ambitions, though the company cautioned in a regulatory filing ahead of its June initial public offering that launching data centers in space relied on "unproven" technologies and "may not achieve commercial viability."
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