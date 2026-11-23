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Carrier USS George Washington Leaves Middle East After Three Months

news.usni.org



George Washington is now in U.S. 7th Fleet. The spokesperson did not provide additional details, including which of George Washington's escorts accompanied the ship.



George Washington and its escorts USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) and destroyer USS Shoup (DDG-86) arrived in U.S. 5th Fleet on Aug. 19, USNI News previously reported. The Japan-based carrier strike group, originally out on a western Pacific deployment, headed to the Middle East to relieve USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-71) and some of its escorts.



George Washington and Lincoln overlapped for a few days before Lincoln departed for home. Similarly, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Middle East on Sunday prior to George Washington's departure. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group has been in the Arabian Sea since April, making three carrier strike groups in the Middle East for a couple of days during each overlap, according to USNI News' Fleet and Marine Tracker. ...