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Sunday, November 22, 2026
The future aircraft carrier CVN-81 will keep its name of USS Doris Miller, USNI News has learned. ... The ship is named after the enlisted sailor who received the Navy Cross for his heroics during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Miller, 25, died in the Battle of Makin.
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